11,330 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.