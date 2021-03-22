$121.36 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $121.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $124.58 million. Everi reported sales of $113.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $523.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $535.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $578.88 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,584 shares of company stock worth $1,026,865. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $8,784,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

