121,567 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,309,000. Teladoc Health accounts for 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,715 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $65,107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.85. 45,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,702. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

