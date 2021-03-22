125,690 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Purchased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,798. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

