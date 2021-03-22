$137.91 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post sales of $137.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $606.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $767.34 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

