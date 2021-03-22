$138.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post sales of $138.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $580.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

