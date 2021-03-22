1,481 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,051.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,769.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

