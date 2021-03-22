$15.63 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce sales of $15.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.68 million and the lowest is $11.57 million. Affimed reported sales of $4.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $37.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $54.00 million, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Affimed by 500.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

