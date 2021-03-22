150,000 Shares in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Purchased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $19,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $3,675,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $2,821,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

DFHT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,843. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.