1,500,000 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Acquired by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,000. TWC Tech Holdings II makes up about 0.7% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned about 8.61% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWCT. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWC Tech Holdings II stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.