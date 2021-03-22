15,463 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,446,071,000 after purchasing an additional 187,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $191.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

