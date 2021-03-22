$158.68 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $158.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. CarGurus reported sales of $157.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $670.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.23 million to $685.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $775.75 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CarGurus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.