15,862 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.2% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.65. The company had a trading volume of 95,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

