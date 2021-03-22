$16.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $16.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.98 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $69.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 22.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

$16.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to announce $16.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.05 million and the lowest is $15.98 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $15.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $69.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.16 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.