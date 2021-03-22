$16.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $16.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.98 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $15.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $69.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.48 million to $70.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.78 million, with estimates ranging from $73.67 million to $77.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 22.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.