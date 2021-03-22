$183.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $183.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.34 million to $200.65 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $188.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CASH stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,676. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

