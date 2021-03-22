1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Trading Down 2.1%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 42,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 139,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1847 Goedeker stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

