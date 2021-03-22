1inch (1INCH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129.66 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00007882 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $645.92 million and $129.66 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,116,077 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

