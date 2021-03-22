1World Price Reaches $0.0992 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $6,738.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00634044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023675 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

