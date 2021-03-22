$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Mplx posted sales of $992.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Mplx stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Mplx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,535,000 after buying an additional 14,806,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

