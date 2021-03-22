-$2.08 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.50). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $135.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

