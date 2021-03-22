$2.19 EPS Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.30. Accenture reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,744. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $263.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day moving average is $245.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.