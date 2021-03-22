$2.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share of $2.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.43 on Monday, reaching $183.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

