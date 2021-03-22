$2.48 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $196.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

