$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Trane Technologies reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

