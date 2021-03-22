$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,781,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

