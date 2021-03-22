20,660 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

