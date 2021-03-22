20,660 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
CAT opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
