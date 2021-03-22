232,151 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

VYM opened at $100.32 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

