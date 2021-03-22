250,000 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000.

FCAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.14. 2,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

