$253.05 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report sales of $253.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Interface posted sales of $288.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.