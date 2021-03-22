26,133 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000. Grace Capital grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.11 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

