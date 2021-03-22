26,479 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $190.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

