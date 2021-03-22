27,236 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Inogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -565.71 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $945,258.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,871.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

