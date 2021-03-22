$28.35 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $28.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $28.40 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $26.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $110.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $110.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.97 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $127.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $622.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

