28,566 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

WPM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.58. 67,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

