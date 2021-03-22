$288.38 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce sales of $288.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the lowest is $284.19 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $420.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $257.80 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

