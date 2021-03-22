299,605 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of GFL Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

