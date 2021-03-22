$3.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $14.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $15.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $17.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after buying an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $96,185,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $162.50 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $120.19 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

