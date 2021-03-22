35,565 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.86. 309,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,237. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

