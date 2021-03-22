$376.95 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report sales of $376.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the lowest is $353.90 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $56.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

