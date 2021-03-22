420,200 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 420,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United States Steel by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:X opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

