$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $44.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.74 million to $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $179.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.71 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.