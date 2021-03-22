$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $44.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.74 million to $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $179.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.71 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Read More: Strike Price
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.