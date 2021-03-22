$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report sales of $44.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.74 million to $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $179.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.71 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.