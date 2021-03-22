$45.84 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce $45.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.50 million to $46.06 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $184.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $187.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.26 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $197.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR opened at $70.87 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

