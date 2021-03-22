460,000 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,000. ContextLogic accounts for about 0.9% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $489,468,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,658,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,120,000.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.