46,436 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

