4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Trading Down 6.2%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 467,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,587,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55.

About 4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF)

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

