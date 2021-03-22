$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

IP stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

