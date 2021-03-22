500,000 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Purchased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned 0.82% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $30,306,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $14,463,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,453. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

