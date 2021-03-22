598,643 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 598,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,000. Flex makes up approximately 7.4% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.12% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.93. 171,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.