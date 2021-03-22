$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.85 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $11.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

NVCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

