$621.28 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $621.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $624.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.40 million. Teleflex reported sales of $630.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $401.08 on Monday. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

